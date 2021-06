SAN DIEGO — Firefighters put out a small fire off Interstate 8 in Mission Valley Tuesday morning.

Dispatch records show firefighters got a call about the vegetation fire near Hotel Circle South just after 9:15 a.m.

#Breaking: small brush fire burning by UCSD Hospital in Hillcrest.



SDFD is working a Vegetation 1st Alarm at BACHMAN PL & HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH. The call was received on 06/01/2021 at 09:15am. @fox5sandiego @SDFD

🎥: @jellazar pic.twitter.com/b25geLPMEw — RaoulMartinezTV (@RaoulMartinezTV) June 1, 2021

SkyFOX was above the area as San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews doused the flames. Aircraft also dumped fire retardant, helping to put out the fire.