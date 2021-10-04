Crews battle fire near Otay Valley Regional Park

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A small fire is burning near Otay Valley Regional Park in the South Bay early Monday.

SkyFOX was over Beyer Way and 4th Avenue, where flames could be seen burning brush. San Diego Fire Rescue-Department said its crews and a helicopter are helping Chula Vista firefighters in battling the fire.

FOX 5 is working to learn more about the size of the fire and any potential threat to nearby structures.

Watch the FOX 5 Morning News and check back for updates on this developing story.

