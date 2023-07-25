SAN DIEGO — A fire caused by a military explosion broke out on Tuesday near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, according to officials.

The fire occurred in East Miramar around 2:34 p.m. and has now spread at least 50 acres, MCAS Miramar tweeted at 4:38 p.m.

MCAS Miramar says the fire was caused by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal detonation during training.

Multiple agencies are at the scene working to put out the fire. Two helicopters and two Type 3 Strike Teams from San Diego Fire-Rescue are also on site to assist in containing it.

No injuries or structural damage has been reported at this time, officials said.

