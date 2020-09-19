Crews battle fire at beloved neighborhood market

SAN DIEGO — Leaping flames from a popular neighborhood market brought Clairemont residents out to the street Saturday morning, but firefighters were able to put out the blaze without any injuries.

The fire started some time after 9 a.m. at La Tiendita Mexican Market, a food stand and Mexican grocery store that’s long been a local favorite. It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started at the store, but flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the shop on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard from nearby homes.

San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed the fire had been extinguished by late morning and reported no injuries, but released few details about a cause for the blaze or how extensive the damage was.

La Tiendita sells grocery staples along with marinated meats, fresh tortillas, Mexican candies and comida from a small taco stand.