Crews extinguish blaze at Ocean Beach bar; man sought for taking firefighter equipment

SAN DIEGO – Fire crews Friday night extinguished a fire that threw off heavy smoke and flames from the attic of a single-story commercial building in Ocean Beach.

The fire was reported just before 9:30 p.m. at the Mother’s Saloon building in the 2200 block of Bacon Street. Video of the scene shows thick plumes of white smoke billowing from the structure along with bursts of flames visible on the side of the building near the intersection of Bacon and Lotus streets.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief Kelly Zombro said the fire appeared to have started in the attic area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

While the building initially was reported as being abandoned, Zombro said the business still was serving take-out meals to customers.

“This is definitely going to be an impact to their livelihood,” he said.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Mother’s Saloon said the fire has been contained and that “we are on standby for our next step forward.”

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out, we appreciate your continued support and will update you as soon as possible,” the business said.

Police now are searching for a man who entered one of the fire engines during the incident and stole a bag with at least $1,000 worth of equipment inside. He is described as a white male wearing a white hat, a black jacket with a red shirt underneath and black pants.

The fire is out. However, while @SDFD was working hard at keeping everyone safe, this man entered one of their fire engines and took a bag from the fire engine. The value of the equipment is in excess of $1,000. If you recognize this person please call us (619)531-2000. https://t.co/5Ak0NP0RQl pic.twitter.com/sHRepr4lk2 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 23, 2021

The man last was seen riding away from the scene on “a beach cruiser,” according to police.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.