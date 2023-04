Crews Monday night were battling a fire at a commercial building in El Cajon. (KSWB)

EL CAJON, Calif. — Crews Monday night were battling a fire at a commercial building in El Cajon.

The fire broke out shortly after 7:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Fayette Street, according to Heartland Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews asked the public to avoid the area for the next four hours.

Check back for updates on this developing story.