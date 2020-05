SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are battling a brush fire that broke out on Camp Pendleton Monday evening.

The fire in a training area on the southern end of the base had grown to about 35 acres by shortly after 9 p.m., according to the Camp Pendleton Fire Department.

Smoke could be seen from outside of the base.

@nbcsandiego current fire on Camp Pendleton ridge line. View from Oceanside. pic.twitter.com/5H0TKT5bFJ — Kevin McClain (@kevinmcclain06) May 19, 2020

