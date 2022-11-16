SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews are battling a vegetation fire Wednesday near Mission Valley.

The blaze started around 12:20 p.m. off Interstate 15, between Friars Road and Aero Drive.

The first-alarm fire had spread a half-acre, with both air and ground resources being used to battle the flames, SDFD said in a tweet.

A large plume of smoke could be seen rising in the area near the fire.

The right lane of northbound I-15 was closed due to the fire, according to Caltrans.

As of 1:10 p.m. the forward progress of the fire had been stopped by crews, according to SDFD. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.