SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire crews were battling a brush fire near Kearny Mesa Tuesday, officials said.

According to SDFD, the approximately one acre brush fire began burning shortly before 1 p.m. near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Interstate 15, east of the freeway.

No structures are currently being threatened and no evacuation orders are in place, SDFD said in a tweet.

Residents were asked to use caution when traveling near the area.

Shortly before 1:40 p.m., SDFD announced that the eastward progress of the fire had been stopped.

Air and ground assets, as well as brush engines designed for off-road capabilities have been assigned to the incident to assist, officials said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.