Crews battle brush fire in rural East County

The view from a Cal Fire aircraft over a small brush fire that broke out in rural East County early Monday afternoon. (Photo: Cal Fire San Diego)

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire grew to about ten acres Monday afternoon in the rural Dehesa area east of El Cajon.

The blaze started around noon in a grassy area off Dehesa Road and Sloane Canyon Road, according to Cal Fire San Diego. It was about 3 acres in size when firefighters first arrived, and had reached 10 acres by about 12:30 p.m.

Cal Fire said the blaze was spreading at a “slow to moderate” rate, and when SkyFOX flew over the area shortly before 1 p.m., no large flames or significant clouds of smoke were visible. The hillside appeared to be covered in flame retardant.

Cal Fire confirmed crews were making “good progress.”

