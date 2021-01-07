Fire burns 20 acres in Eastlake

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A brush fire burned more than 20 acres Thursday in Eastlake, officials said.

The fire, dubbed the Miguel Fire, started northeast of Mount Miguel and Proctor Valley roads, according to Cal Fire San Diego. Shortly before 10:50 a.m., the fire had burned two acres, and it grew to just over 20 acres in less than an hour. By 11:40 a.m., crews had stopped the flames from spreading farther.

Fire officials said accessing the area by ground was difficult and aircraft had joined the firefighting efforts.

No injuries were reported and no buildings were damaged.

Chula Vista Fire Department was assisting Cal Fire San Diego.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with @chulavistaFD of a vegetation fire northeast of Mt Miguel Road and Proctor Valley Road in Chula Vista. Two acres with difficult ground access; firefighting aircraft are also at scene. #MiguelFire pic.twitter.com/ahzJ48KWAA — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 7, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing story.