Crews battle blaze at Lincoln Park home

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters were working to knock down a house fire Wednesday night in San Diego’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The fire in the 4700 block of Cereza Street was reported just after 9:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Few details are available about the circumstances of the fire, but part of 47th Street is being shut down for fire crews.

San Diego police also are asking the public to avoid the area “until further notice.”

No injuries were reported and all occupants were accounted for, the Fire-Rescue Department said.

Please avoid 100 47th st due to a structure fire until further notice. pic.twitter.com/viOASbd1s6 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 20, 2021

