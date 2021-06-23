Brush fire spreading at ‘dangerous’ rate in rural North County

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire burning in the far reaches of North County grew to about 75 acres Wednesday afternoon and was spreading at a “dangerous” rate, prompting evacuations and the closure of a section of highway.

The blaze broke out in the community of Pala Mesa, east of Fallbrook, some time before 3 p.m., according to Cal Fire San Diego. It was burning in an area west of Pala Casino along state Route 76.

By 4 p.m., officials said the fire was around 75 acres “with a dangerous rate of spread,” and there were evacuation warnings in place for the surrounding residents, meaning people living in the immediate area should be ready to go at any time.

A temporary evacuation point was set up at Casino Pauma, to the east in Pauma Valley. Another spot for evacuees to gather and get access to resources was established at the Park and Ride lot for Interstate 15 and SR-76.

Authorities also closed SR-76 between Rice Canyon Road and Pala Mission Road to give firefighters room to work and keep drivers safe.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire, in the community of Pala Mesa. The fire is currently 20-30 acres, with a moderate rate of spread.#MesaFire pic.twitter.com/iE45oyuWv8 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 23, 2021

SkyFOX video showed a large plume of gray smoke rising from the area and North County Fire Protection District said people in their region should expect to see or smell smoke, though there was no immediate threat to the broader area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.