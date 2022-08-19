SAN DIEGO – Firefighters with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are working to put out a brush fire that broke out Friday in East County, authorities said.

The blaze started around 12:30 p.m. near Leony Court, east of state Route 94, and went through about 15 acres at a slow to moderate rate of speed and is 10% contained, according to Ca lFire San Diego. The specific location of the fire is on the north side of Otay Mountain, between Jamul and Dulzura.

As of 3 p.m., the fire’s forward rate was stopped, per officials.

Due to the remote and rugged terrain in the area, CalFire crews are unable to gain access from the ground, making it more difficult to battle the blaze.

SkyFOX flew over the scene Friday afternoon and was able to confirm helicopters and planes dropping retardant on the flames.

At this time, no structure threats or evacuation orders have been issued.

Check back for updates on this developing story.