Crew finds suspected burglar on $98 million yacht along Embarcadero

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after crew members found him on a $98 million yacht docked at San Diego’s waterfront, according to police.

Harbor Police got a call around 5:30 a.m. about a man crew members found on the boat while it was docked at the 5th Avenue Landing along the Embarcadero. A patrol lieutenant said when officers got there, crew members already had the man detained.

“We put that subject under arrest and we’re still investigating in terms of the crimes that may or may not have occurred on the vessel,” Harbor Police Patrol Lt. Jonathan George said.

A San Diego police K-9 helped Harbor Police search the boat and it appeared no one else had boarded without permission, according to police.

The boat owner, who was not on site Tuesday, told police officers that the yacht was worth $98 million.

“It’s not common for us to get calls for folks breaking into these vessels down here,” George said.

The man taken into custody could face burglary and other charges depending on evidence gathered during the investigation, according to George.

“He was apparently under the influence of a controlled substance, we’re still in the process of evaluating that as well. Potentially other charges, potentially vandalism if he damaged the boat. Again, that’ll be as we investigate,” George said.