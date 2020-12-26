Creek Fire: 4,276-acre blaze now 90% contained

The Creek Fire is now 90% contained, according to Cal Fire. Photo: Cal Fire San Diego/Twitter

FALLBROOK (CNS) – The wind-driven Creek Fire, which has burned 4,276 acres, was reported to be 90% contained Saturday.

Cal Fire San Diego said in a 5 p.m. update that firefighters made good progress in containing the fire, which was 65% contained Saturday morning.

As of Thursday evening, “the fire was pretty much knocked down,” and they had it completely encircled, said Frank Parra, National City Fire Department director of emergency services, citing a report from a fire strike team captain on the scene. “They’ve released all outside fire resources, and it’s now just local fire resources involved.”

The brush fire, which erupted late Wednesday night in the 37000 block of De Luz Road near Fallbrook, grew to 3,050 acres Thursday, prompting mandatory evacuations and road closures.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for homes on De Luz Road, Main Avenue, Dougherty Street and Ceramic, Darla and Shady lanes in Fallbrook and De Luz Housing and Lake O’Neill campground on Camp Pendleton.

That evacuation order was lifted Thursday night and evacuees were cleared to return home just in time to celebrate Christmas with loved ones the following day.

The San Diego County Air Pollution Control District issued a smoke advisory for residents near Fallbrook and Camp Pendleton, warning that smoke will likely impact the area and that residents should assume the air quality levels are unhealthy for all people. Residents were advised to remain indoors, if possible, and limit physical activities in areas that smell like smoke.

It was unclear what sparked the blaze, which erupted amid a red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service for high winds and low humidity.

The flames were pushed by the wind into Camp Pendleton early Thursday morning, according to the North County Fire Protection District, and by 6 a.m. had burned 750 acres.

Because of steep terrain, difficult access and high wind speeds, the blaze quickly spread over a much wider area.

No structural damage has been reported from the Creek Fire.

