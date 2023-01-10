SAN DIEGO – Students who live in San Diego County can apply for a $1,000 scholarship being offered by North Island Credit Union.

The credit union said their scholarship program provides $20,000 in scholarships every year to Southern California students who are motivated in their studies and active in both school and the community.

San Diego County students who are high school seniors and are college-bound can apply, as well as community college students transferring to a four-year university who keep a 3.0 GPA are eligible to apply, NICU said.

Any student who is interested in applying can click here. Applications will be accepted through March 10, 2023.

Selection for the scholarships will be based on academic performance, school or community involvement, a letter of recommendation and an essay submission.

The winners of the scholarships will be announced on April 3, 2023.