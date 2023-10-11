PAUMA VALLEY, Calif. — One person was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after a rollover crash in Pauma Valley, authorities said.

According to Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Brent Pascua, a call came in at 5:35 a.m. reporting an accident near the Agua Tibia Ranch.

Responding crews discovered a vehicle they say was traveling eastbound on Highway 76, west of Wilderness Gardens, before it left the roadway for reasons yet to be determined.

Cal Fire says the vehicle went about 120 feet down a hill off the roadway, flipping over on its side. Crews used a 100-foot rope to help rescue the individual.

One person was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after a rollover crash in Pauma Valley. (Credit: San Diego Cal Fire)

One person was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after a rollover crash in Pauma Valley. (Credit: San Diego Cal Fire)

One person was rescued from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries, Capt. Pascua confirmed.

No other injuries were reported in relation to this incident.