Crash involving sheriff’s deputy under investigation

POWAY, Calif. — A woman and two children were hospitalized after a crash involving a San Diego County sheriff’s deputy Thursday, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Community and Poway roads, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Few details about what led up to the crash were released, but deputies said it involved a Nissan Rogue with five children, all under the age of 10, inside.

First responders took two children to Rady Children’s Hospital to get checked out after the crash, and the driver, a 28-year-old woman, was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening, and the deputy was not hurt, according to the sheriff’s department.

We just received an update on the woman involved in the collision earlier tonight. She was evaluated and released with complaint of pain only, no significant injuries. — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) November 12, 2021

The Poway Traffic Division and the Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction team are investigating the two-car crash.