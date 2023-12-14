CARLSBAD, Calif. — A crash in North County Wednesday led to a police investigation uncovering two people had been shot, authorities said.

The Carlsbad Police Department said officers responded to reports of a crash on Alga Road, between El Fuerte Street and Xana Way, around 9:20 p.m. Additional callers reported hearing gunfire in the area.

Responding officers located a single-vehicle collision with one occupant who had suffered a gunshot wound, CPD explained. Police and fire department personnel rendered medical aid before transporting the victim to a local hospital.

It was discovered through an investigation that a second occupant of the vehicle, who had also been struck by gunfire, had fled the area with a third uninjured occupant of the vehicle before police arrived. CPD said both were located at another local hospital.

None of their injuries were considered life threatening.

According to authorities, evidence suggests that the involved vehicle was fired upon from a second vehicle. Police said the matter may be gang related.

CPD said none of the occupants of the vehicle were Carlsbad residents.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Chris Collier at 442-339-5569 or by email at christopher.collier@Carlsbadca.gov.