EL CAJON, Calif. — An area of El Cajon is blocked as officers investigate a serious crash Friday night.

The El Cajon Police Department said the investigation near 400 North Second Street involves serious injuries. Officers are asking drivers to take an alternate route.

All southbound traffic at Second Street and Madison is being diverted and northbound traffic from Main Street is reduced to one lane.

ECPD is working a serious injury traffic accident investigation in the 400 block of N Second St. All south bound traffic at Second St. and Madison is being diverted. North bound traffic from Main St. is reduced to one lane. Please seek alternate routes to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/uIzD22craR — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) November 21, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.