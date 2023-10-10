RAMONA, Calif. — A male coyote pup is now back in the wild following his recovery from a broken tibia in May, animal officials said.

On May 15, the coyote was sedated for an exam and radiographs after Project Wildlife’s veterinary team noticed the animal could not put weight on his back right leg, the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) said in a press release Tuesday.

“For any hope that this little guy would ever return to the wild, we had to get creative,” said Andy Blue, campus director of San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. “Our veterinary team placed a lateral splint and conducted daily visual rechecks so the coyote’s bone could heal.”

During rehabilitation, the injured coyote was introduced to a group of similar aged coyote pups, per SDHS. He continued to improve in June as the coyote was jumping, running and playing even with a slight limp.

Then on Monday, the coyote was finally released back to the wild near Palomar Mountain, along with the five other coyotes in the rehabilitation program.

According to SDHS, the organizations helps more than 10,000 injured, orphaned and sick wild animals each year.