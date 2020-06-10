Cowles Mountain trail reopens

SAN DIEGO — The Cowles Mountain trail reopened Tuesday after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hiking trail located in Mission Trails Regional Park is one of the most popular trails in San Diego, which is why it has been one of the most difficult to reopen, Mayor Kevin Faulconer said in an afternoon news conference. While other trails could be turned into a loop to limit the amount of hikers passing each other, the Cowles Mountain trail could not, Faulconer said.

All parking lots in Mission Trails Regional Park reopened at full capacity Monday.

Hikers will be required to wear facial coverings and practice physical distancing, and groups will be limited to family units.