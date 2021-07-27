COVID cases at school in Chula Vista causing concern for parents

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two students who tested positive for COVID-19 at a South Bay school is causing some parents to pull their children out of class due to concerns of the virus spreading.

Hilltop High School sent out a message to parents last week announcing the positive coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, FOX 5 spoke to parents who received the message that one of their two children had been identified as a close contact to one of the COVID positive individuals.

The message doesn’t say which of their two children had come in close contact, though, which is why they are asking for more clarity from the district in order to make a decision.

“Our kids are healthy,” parent Richard Soria said. “We heard that teenagers and young kids don’t really get affected by the virus, so we are caught in the middle, but we are the type of parents that are better safe than sorry. We will take them out and get some homework for the 10-day quarantine so they don’t miss out on any curriculum.”

The Sweetwater Union High School District has since told them that if their child can show a proof of vaccine or is asymptomatic, then they can be allowed back into the classroom.

Soria also believes if there’s a case on campus, everyone should stay home for 10 days, pointing out that even vaccinated people can still potentially spread the virus.

The news comes as U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention once again updated their latest mask guidance Tuesday, recommending mask-wearing indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in areas experiencing “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission. San Diego County is among other counties in the state that have a “high transmission rate,” according to the CDC.