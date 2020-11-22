COVID-19: San Diego reports 939 new cases, 2 deaths

SAN DIEGO — The county reported another 939 cases of COVID-19 Sunday and two deaths, a decrease from the record-breaking caseload on Saturday.

Of the 20,251 tests reported to the county Sunday, 5% were positive. A total of 472 people are hospitalized for the virus with 135 in the ICU, according to the new data. Ten new community outbreaks were confirmed.

A record 1,478 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths were reported Saturday as a new curfew went into effect. People who aren’t on essential errands are required to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Exceptions include picking up groceries or food and walking pets.

County health officials are attributing the sharp increase in cases to a general fatigue of the pandemic. They along with the CDC are urging San Diegans to avoid gatherings and take COVID-19 precautions seriously.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said anyone hosting a Thanksgiving gathering should keep it small, short and safe. Gatherings should be limited to a maximum of three stable households and last two hours or less. People should stay outdoors as much as possible and wear a face covering when they are not eating or drinking, Wooten said.

The 10 p.m. curfew handed down by Gov. Gavin Newsom applies to all counties in the most-restrictive “purple tier” of the state’s coronavirus monitoring system, which includes Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The order will remain in effect until 5 a.m. on Dec. 21.