COVID-19: San Diego County sees 263 new cases, 3 deaths

SAN DIEGO — Public health leaders reported Saturday 263 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths in San Diego County.

The data shows 4% of the 6,796 tests reported to the county on Aug. 28 came back positive. A total of 38,047 San Diego County residents have tested positive for the virus.

While the county has made progress in a declining number of positive tests, it is still struggling with community outbreaks. Six new outbreaks were reported Saturday, including five in business settings and one in a food processing environment.

The county defines a community setting outbreak as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days. In the past seven days, 20 community outbreaks have been identified.

The three new COVID-19 deaths reported in San Diego County on Aug. 28 included two women in their mid-80s and one man in his early 80s. All had underlying medical conditions.

A total of 679 people have died from the virus in San Diego County.

San Diego County officials announced Friday that some local businesses would be able to operate indoors in a limited capacity starting Monday.

The change has been largely well-received by businesses and organizations throughout the county.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said he felt the county was moving too quickly to reopen and should take a more measured response.

