COVID-19: San Diego County reports 361 new cases, 5 deaths

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County reported 361 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths Friday.

The data shows 4% of the 9,208 tests reported to the county Sept. 10 were positive. Public health leaders said 53 of the 361 new cases are connected to San Diego State University.

SDSU has reported 566 cases among students since Aug. 24 with four of the cases still under investigation. University officials said up to 75 percent of cases involve students living off-campus in San Diego.

The county’s 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 4.4% with the target at less than 8%. Public health leaders said San Diego County remains in tier 2, also referred to as the red tier. The state assesses counties on a weekly basis with the next report scheduled for Sept. 15.

Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday, bringing the region’s total to 730. The county said two women and three men in their early 60s to late 80s died between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9. All had underlying medical conditions.

No new community outbreaks were confirmed on Sept. 10. In the past seven days, 17 community outbreaks have been identified.