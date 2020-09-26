COVID-19: San Diego County reports 330 new cases

SAN DIEGO — County health officials reported 330 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Saturday.

Sixteen of the 330 new cases and one probable case are connected to San Diego State University and the county said 67 previously reported cases are now being associated with SDSU.

The university updated its website Friday to reflect 1,022 confirmed cases and 42 probable cases that have been reported since the start of the semester Aug. 24. Of students living on campus, 380 have tested positive and students living off campus totaled 663 positive cases, health services said. A total of eight faculty or staff members have tested positive and 13 “visitors,” people who have had exposure with an SDSU-affiliated individual, have tested positive.

Of the 9,914 tests reported to the county on Sept. 25, the percentage of new laboratory-confirmed cases was 3%. The region’s total caseload is now 46,331 with 775 deaths.

Five new community outbreaks were confirmed Sept. 25 including three in business settings, one in a restaurant/bar and one in a government setting.