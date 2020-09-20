COVID-19: San Diego County reports 286 new cases, 3 deaths

SAN DIEGO — County health leaders reported another 286 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths Saturday.

San Diego County faces a possible backslide from the red tier to the purple tier on the state’s monitoring system if the county sees a case rate higher than 7.0 next week. Right now, San Diego’s state-calculated, unadjusted case rate is 7.9.

A total 44,293 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in San Diego County and resulted in the deaths of 760 men and women. Three new deaths reported Saturday included two men and one woman from their late-40s to late-70s. Two had underlying medical conditions and one did not, the county said.

Data shows 9,263 tests were reported to the county on Sept. 18 and the percentage of new laboratory-confirmed cases was 3%.

The county said 17 of the 286 new cases are connected to San Diego State University. The university has seen 802 reported cases (23 are still being investigated and are labeled “probable” cases) since the semester began Aug. 24.

The county also reported three new community outbreaks on Sept. 18 — two in restaurant/bar settings and one at a residence. In the past seven days, 25 community outbreaks were confirmed, above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

The data shared Saturday showed 3,395 people, or 7.7% of cases, have required hospitalization after contracting the virus. The data says 796 people or 1.8% of all cases and 23.4% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

If the county has a case rate higher than 7.0 next week, it could be moved into the purple tier. That would mean more state-imposed restrictions on recently-opened businesses.

The California Department of Public Health assesses counties on a weekly basis with the next report scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22.