COVID-19: San Diego County reports 265 new cases

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County reported 265 new cases of COVID-19 and five new outbreaks Sunday.

Public health leaders said 3% of the 8,281 tests reported Sept. 12 were positive, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 42,679. No new deaths were reported.

Five new community outbreaks were confirmed including three at restaurants, one at a restaurant/bar and one at a business. Sixteen outbreaks have been confirmed in the past seven days.

The county said 29 of the 265 new cases are connected to San Diego State University. The university has seen 617 confirmed cases and four probable cases since the start of the fall semester.