COVID-19: County reports 2,686 new cases, 0 deaths

CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: Respiratory therapist Andrew Hoyt cares for a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, with the word ‘Merry’ posted on the window a few days before Christmas, on December 21, 2020 in Chula Vista, California. According to state figures, Southern California currently has 0 percent of its ICU (Intensive Care Unit) bed capacity remaining amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Public health leaders reported 2,686 new cases of COVID-19 in San Diego County on Saturday and no new deaths.

Saturday was the 18th day with more than 2,000 new cases. The new data shows 20,680 tests were reported to the county with 13% coming back positive.

An additional 35 people were admitted to area hospitals with two more patients sent to the ICU. Remaining ICU capacity was at 18% with 370 patients in intensive care and 1,470 hospitalized, both records for the county.

Nine new community outbreaks were confirmed, bringing the total to 57 outbreaks in the last week. County data shows 221 cases are associated with the outbreaks.

The zero deaths reported Saturday followed high death tolls of 39 on Tuesday, 32 on Wednesday and 20 on Thursday. The county has seen 1,402 coronavirus-related deaths since Feb. 14. Click here to see a summary of deaths by demographics.

Public health leaders reported 3,006 new COVID-19 infections Friday, the 25th consecutive day with more than 1,000 cases. There were also 20 deaths reported from the virus.

Though county officials advised residents to avoid holiday gatherings, anyone who participated in a gathering was urged to get tested, as well as people who recently returned from travel, people with any symptoms and people at higher risk for COVID-19, whether or not they display symptoms.

In advising against holiday gatherings, San Diego County Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Greg Cox pointed to a massive uptick in cases after Thanksgiving — including the region’s highest daily total coming three weeks after the holiday with 3,611 cases reported last Friday.

“We cannot ignore the reality that we are in a bad place right now,” Cox said. “We’re making a special plea to avoid large gatherings with those outside your immediate family. This one time, this one year.”

If people have already traveled, they should be extra cautious about spreading the virus, Cox said.

According to Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, 44.1% of the county’s cumulative cases have been reported after Thanksgiving. San Diego County is on pace to report another 600 deaths due to the virus before the end of January, she said.

“We don’t want to see what happened after Thanksgiving happen again,” Wooten said. “We must continue to stay apart to get the spread of the virus under control. If we don’t, cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to soar.”

The 11-county Southern California region is still reporting zero available ICU beds. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the regional stay-at-home order he issued for all of Southern California will almost assuredly be extended beyond next week’s expiration date.

Current stay-at-home orders took effect at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 6, and were originally set to end on Monday. Newsom did not give an indication of when a decision on extending the orders will be made or much longer they will remain in place.