COVID-19: County reports 1,066 new cases, no deaths

SAN DIEGO — Public health leaders reported 1,066 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Sunday, a decrease from the record-breaking caseload Saturday.

A total of 13,608 tests were reported to the county with 8% coming back positive. An additional 26 people were hospitalized with the virus, bringing the total to 671 patients in area hospitals. Six more patients were sent to the ICU with 178 San Diegans now in intensive care.

Sunday marked the 19th consecutive day that more than 600 new cases were confirmed. The 1,066 new cases is a decrease from the record-breaking 1,859 cases reported Saturday.

A total of 81,084 cases and 997 deaths have been confirmed in the county since Feb. 14. Nine new community outbreaks were confirmed Sunday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.