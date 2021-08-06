COVID-19 cases among staff cause closure of San Diego Passport Agency

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans seeking passports are seeing more delays after multiple COVID-19 cases among staff at the passport agency downtown.

A U.S. Department of State spokesperson confirmed the COVID-19 cases to FOX 5 in an email Friday morning, saying the San Diego Passport Agency at 1 Columbia Place, 401 West A Street, is closed from Aug. 5-11.

The agency said applicants with appointments affected by the closure will be contacted by phone and rescheduled for a later date.

Americans seeking passports have already seen major delays in processing as U.S. passport offices have been overwhelmed by people ready to travel again after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

The demand has pushed wait times to 12-18 weeks to receive a passport or renew, according to the state department, and expedited appointments at understaffed passport offices can take up to 12 weeks.

The state department said a backlog of 1.5 million to 2 million passport requests means most applications submitted now probably will not be processed until the fall. The department is encouraging citizens to apply well in advance of any anticipated travel.

