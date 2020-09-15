COVID-19 case rate on the rise in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Public health leaders are warning a rising COVID-19 case rate could cause San Diego to move to a more-restrictive tier in the state monitoring system.

Right now, San Diego County is in Tier 2 or the red tier. Businesses can operate with limitations on capacity.

On Tuesday, public health leaders said if COVID-19 numbers remain high for one more week, San Diego would be moved to Tier 1. Also called the purple tier, San Diego County would see the closure of certain businesses — again.

San Diego County reported 265 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the county’s total to 42,679 cases. No new deaths were reported. The state assesses counties weekly, with the next report scheduled for today.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond wants San Diego County to disregard the state’s restrictions entirely. He is calling for more local control of the coronavirus pandemic response Tuesday in a plea to stop enforcing statewide restrictions and allow all local industries to reopen.

We have been backed into a corner with unreasonable expectations. We have played nice, we have done all that was asked of us. It’s time for us to take local control, to stay safe, protect our most vulnerable, and be open for business.https://t.co/ox3Zdi7639 — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) September 15, 2020

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said he strongly disagrees with Desmond’s proposal.

“I think what he’s proposing is absolutely insane,” Fletcher said. “I believe that we need to protect people. We need to be cautious and it’s not just about saving lives, which I care deeply about, but the most damaging thing to our economy is the on again, off again approach.”

Question from @fox5sandiego – What are your thoughts on Supervisor @jim_desmond 's proposal to defy the state and reopen all businesses?



Our answer: "What he is proposing is absolutely insane."



See the entire response ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/89ipSGUxDJ — Supervisor Nathan Fletcher (@SupFletcher) September 15, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.