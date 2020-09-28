Courts work on restarting jury trials halted in March

Protective partitions surround each seat in the jury box to lessen the spread of the coronavirus during court hearings.

SAN DIEGO — The first jury trial at the Central Courthouse since March is scheduled to begin Oct. 13 with jury summons sent out the first week of September.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports it’s the first step in addressing a backlog of cases that could take as long as a year to sort out.

The newspaper reported Sunday that there are 20,160 criminal cases awaiting some kind of resolution or processing in the system. More than a third are awaiting an arraignment simply to enter a plea while up to 2,400 cases are awaiting a trial. For civil cases, there are 54,000 cases pending in the courts.

“Knowing what we’ve done for the past six months, and where we are going, it would seem to me it would take a year to catch up,” Assistant District Attorney David Greenberg told the U-T. Read more here.