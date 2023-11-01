SAN DIEGO — Court proceedings were suspended Wednesday for the man who police say barricaded himself inside a hotel in the Del Cerro neighborhood, where a woman’s body was found and a police K-9 was stabbed.

Twenty-eight-year-old Owerrie Davon Bacon Jr. of San Bernardino is accused of instigating a police standoff after refusing to pay his bill and arguing with the manager at Days Inn by Wyndham Mission Valley. San Diego police said the man then went back to his room and barricaded himself.

Bacon was set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, but his attorney first tried to continue the arraignment. The judge ruled against a continuance, and the attorney, Nancy Astifo, declared a 1368 on her client, which indicated that she did not believe Bacon was competent to appear for the arraignment Wednesday.

Bacon was seen making faces through the holding tank glass and will now be evaluated by a psychologist. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 14.

“At this point I don’t feel as though Mr. Bacon can assist me with his defense and understand his ability of the case,” Nancy Astifo, the public defender on Bacon’s case said.

During the standoff Friday, police sent in a K-9 named Hondo. Police said Bacon stabbed him several times. All but one of the stab wounds were deflected by Hondo’s protective vest. Hondo is expected to survive.

As officers made contact with Bacon, one officer was hurt. After Bacon was taken into custody, officers went into the hotel room and found a woman’s body inside.

Bacon faces five counts of assault with a deadly weapon for five separate victims, a charge for animal cruelty and one murder change, with a special circumstance of torture.

“The charge of special circumstance of torture required that there be, in addition to the murder, that there is some form of extreme the intent to inflict extreme pain and suffering,” Ramona McCarthy, the deputy district attorney said, adding because of the special circumstance, this could become a capital case and could mean the death penalty.

“Charging a special circumstance, our office takes very seriously, and there are procedures that are set in place in the times that we do charge a special circumstance and we do not make a determination as to whether to seek life without the possibility of parole or death without many procedures being followed beforehand and that is a decision that is made by our District Attorney,” McCarthy added.

The relationship between the victim and Bacon and the victim’s name have not been released. Police said the victim was 28-years-old The victim’s family was in the courtroom Wednesday, but declined talking to media.

“We have been in touch with the victim’s family, you could only imagine how they are feeling,” McCarthy said.