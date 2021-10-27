Court hearing in Maya Millete case scheduled Wednesday

SAN DIEGO — A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday afternoon in the case against Larry Millete, husband of missing mom of three Maya Millete.

The 1:30 p.m. hearing at the South Bay Courthouse in Chula Vista will address a criminal protective order related to the criminal case against 40-year-old Larry Millete, the district attorney’s office said. No further information about the hearing was available Wednesday morning.

Larry pleaded not guilty last week to murder and one count of illegal possession of an assault weapon. He is being held without bail in the central jail’s medical ward, according to jail records.

A bail review hearing is expected to take place next week as investigators are still searching for Maya’s body. Authorities are also working to recover a .40-caliber gun they say belonged to Larry.

“This isn’t over for us,” Maya’s brother-in-law Richard Drouillet said this week. He said volunteer searchers are needed as they continue to look for Maya in areas she visited with Larry east of Chula Vista.

“The lord has given us angels to help us go through these trials,” Maricris Drouillet said of the family’s supporters. “The community is telling us we’re not alone in this.”