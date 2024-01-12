SAN DIEGO — San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott announced Friday her office had successfully petitioned the Court to place a nuisance property in the Clairemont community into receivership in order to remove a dangerous eyesore from the community.

The 63-year-old home on Mount Alvarez Avenue is owned by Kevin Casey, who lives on the property with no utilities, says he’s not going anywhere. In recent years, neighbors and City staff say the property has fallen badly into disrepair and poses a health and safety threat to the community, including the nearby Riley School.

“Homeowners are responsible for maintaining their properties,” said City Attorney Mara W. Elliott. “In this case, the home owned by Mr. Casey has become an intolerable threat to the health and safety of his neighbors and the children who attend a nearby school, which is why we have taken the dramatic step of intervening today. I want the Clairemont community to know that help is on the way thanks to the Court’s ruling.”

The City Attorney’s Office asked the Court to appoint a receiver for the property on Mount Alvarez, allowing for the cleanup of the home, or potentially its demolition, depending on the conditions discovered.

The City has also asked for investigative costs to compensate taxpayers for the many times inspectors, police and firefighters reported to the property to respond to safety threats.