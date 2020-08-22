Couple’s Solana Beach restaurant targeted by thieves

SOLANA BEACH — Many restaurants are having a tough time keeping their doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Solana Beach couple says they now have one more thing to worry about after a thief stole their outdoor dining furniture.

Marie and Jaime Brawn run Homestead Solana Beach, a neighborhood cafe and market off Cedros Avenue.

Marie Brawn said they moved their tables and chairs outside in order to offer guests outdoor seating under new COVID-19 guidelines.

“The roller coaster is pretty intense. We wake up every day not knowing what the new restriction is going to be and we’re just trying to put one foot in front of the other,” Marie Brawn said. “When something like this happens, it’s just a hurdle that we don’t need.”

When they got to work Thursday, they found their entire outside dining area had been wiped clean — all the chairs, tables and umbrellas were gone.

“We’re trying to put good out there and serve people. This kind of thing — it’s hard to find the lesson,” Marie Brawn said.

The Brawns have been working hard during the pandemic to feed families in need. They donate meals through their charity +BOX. It helps provide food for free to K-12 families in local school districts.

The couple says they won’t be able to open their outdoor seating area until they figure out how to replace the stolen furniture.

Despite the setback, Marie Brawn said they’re not going to stop helping families who need it.

“When dark comes, we need to put out more light,” Marie Brawn said. “Even though we’re in a hardship right now, we’re going to turn the page and we’re going to keep going with our mission to feed these families.