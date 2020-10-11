Couple wins $28 million on lottery ticket bought in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – A couple started their weekend $28 million richer after winning the SuperLotto Plus jackpot.

Victor Diaz bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1601 East 18th Street in National City. He said he and his wife chose random numbers but he had a good feeling when he saw two were 3 and 16, like in the John 3:16 bible verse he said they often quote.

The six numbers they matched were 03, 09, 23, 27, 35 and Mega number 16. The 7-Eleven will get a $140,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

When asked what they’ll do with their winnings, Diaz said they haven’t made all their plans yet but they want to buy a house, donate to their church and start college funds for their kids.