Couple found shot to death in home identified

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday evening identified the couple found shot to death in a murder-suicide inside of a home in an unincorporated area near La Mesa.

Deputies responded to a home in the 4900 block of Resmar Road, north of Grandview Drive, about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to check the welfare of the couple after a family member became concerned after not hearing from them in several days, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies entered the residence and found 72-year-old Judith Ann Caruthers and 74-year-old Herman Hull Caruthers both dead from gunshot wounds to the head, Seiver said.

It was determined Herman shot and killed Judith, then killed himself.

An investigation was on-going, but no suspects are believed to be outstanding, Seiver said.