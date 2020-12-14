Couple found shot to death in East County home

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) – A man and woman of retirement age were found Monday shot to death inside of a home in an unincorporated area near La Mesa.

Deputies responded to a home in the 4900 block of Resmar Road, north of Grandview Drive, about 12:30 p.m. to check the welfare of the couple after a family member became concerned after not hearing from them in several days, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies entered the residence and found a man and woman who had both been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene, Seiver said.

An investigation was ongoing, but no suspects are believed to be outstanding, Seiver said.

The names of the victims were not disclosed.