SAN DIEGO — A couple has been arrested after reportedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in Mountain View last week.

San Diego Police were called to the scene of the accident on Nov. 10 at 8:11 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at Imperial Avenue and 45th Street in Mountain View.

Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old Filipino woman in the road with severe injuries. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead the following day. Police report they will not be releasing her name at this time.

Homicide investigators were able to find that the victim had been holding onto the hood of a van as it was driving down the street following a confrontation near a house in the 4100 bock of Jamul Ave. That’s when police say the suspects reportedly bumped the victim with their van, who then grabbed the hood while they drove away with her still on the vehicle. She was then thrown from the van to the ground.

A married couple was arrested and charged in this incident. The police report stated the couple had rented a house from the victim.

Police arrested 25-year-old Brooklyn Broadway on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 10:15 a.m. on charges of accessory to murder. Later that day, 27-year-old Cory Skellion, who was reportedly driving the van, was arrested during a traffic stop on murder charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.