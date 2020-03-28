County’s coronavirus count rises to 417

SAN DIEGO — The number of San Diego County residents who have tested positive for coronavirus rose from 341 on Thursday to 417 on Friday, county health officials said.

Confirmation of the new local cases came just hours after local health officials announced three additional county residents have died after contracting the virus, bringing the county’s death toll so far to six.

The new deaths include a man in his mid-50s, a man in his 80s and a 25-year-old man. The 25-year-old, who was identified as a pharmacy technician, did not have any known underlying health conditions, health officials said.

Of the county residents who have tested positive, 85 required hospitalization and 38 were placed in intensive care.

Find out where coronavirus cases have been confirmed in San Diego County.