County’s coronavirus count rises to 105

SAN DIEGO — The number of coronavirus cases in San Diego County rose to 105 on Thursday, according to county health officials.

Of the 105 cases reported in San Diego County since February 14, 89 are San Diego residents, eight are in federal quarantine and eight are non-San Diego residents, county officials said.

One day earlier, the county said it had confirmed 80 cases in San Diego County.

Of the 89 county residents who have been diagnosed, one is between the ages of 10 and 19, three are between 60 and 69 years old, 10 are between 70 and 79 years old, one is 80 years of age or older and the rest are between the ages of 20 and 59.

Eleven county residents have been hospitalized in connection with the virus, health officials said. One patient in federal quarantine was also hospitalized, as was one patient who was not a county resident.

Details regarding the severity of other patients’ symptoms were not available.

