County’s busiest campground sells out for July 4th weekend

BONITA, Calif. — As it is for many areas of San Diego County, the Fourth of July is the busiest weekend of the year for Sweetwater Summit Regional Park in Bonita.

Even though the holiday looks different this year, more than 150 sites were booked as people looked to celebrate any way they could.

“It’s close to where we live and we’ve been coming here for years,” said Chula Vista resident Carol Raymond.

Park rangers say when the campgrounds opened up full reservations in mid-June, just in time for July 4th, campsites sold out in a matter of a week.

But the Raymond family had their regular spots booked since last summer. They not only make it a tradition to celebrate America’s birthday, but also Carol’s, which falls on the 4th as well.

Park rangers say it’s the county’s highest grossing campground, bringing in around a million dollars of revenue annually.

“This year of course it’s been a little bit different, but what choice do we have but to work with it?” said Raymond.

The biggest change due to the pandemic is the park not allowing visitors who aren’t in your personal household to swing by for a visit, but for the large extended family who booked six different sites, the celebration continues.

“Still barbecuing, still riding bikes, still playing games with the kids, and still drinking!”

The park was originally open at half capacity, but decided to open up all of the spots a few weeks before Fourth of July. The campsites are naturally spread out much farther than six feet from each other.