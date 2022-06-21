SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County decreased Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day, dropping 1.6 cents to $6.324, its largest daily decrease since April 13.

The average price has dropped 4.9 cents over the past six days, including a half-cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 4.6 cents less than one week ago but 30 cents more than one month ago and $2.097 higher than one year ago.

The dropping pump prices are the result of a sharp drop to Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices and a slight downturn in consumer demand reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which is likely due to record high prices, said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The national average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline dropped for the seventh consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1.3 cents to $4.968. The national average price has dropped 4.8 cents over the past seven days, including two-tenths of a cent Monday.

The national average price rose 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases and is 37.5 cents more than one month ago and $1.897 higher than one year ago.

