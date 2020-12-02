County warns of 2 additional COVID-19 outbreaks at Awaken Church locations

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County public health officials are advising the public on COVID-19 outbreaks at three Awaken Church locations in the county.

On Saturday, the county broke its previous policy of not revealing the locations of community outbreaks by announcing Awaken Church on Balboa Avenue was the site of a community outbreak and asked those who attended in-person services from Nov. 15-22 to quarantine for 14 days and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Under the state’s purple reopening tier rules, churches only are allowed to open outdoors with modifications.

The church has continued to hold indoor religious services in violation of county orders.

On Wednesday, the county expanded its outbreak advisory to include two other locations of the church, at 1760 Descanso Ave. in San Marcos and 861 Showroom Place in Chula Vista. County officials are advising anyone who attended services at those churches between Nov. 15-22 to get tested for COVID- 19.

As of Wednesday, the three outbreaks constitute 64 cases.

“We recognize the role religion and faith play in people’s lives, particularly in trying times,” Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said. “But the building does not constitute the faith.”