SAN DIEGO – The County of San Diego announced Tuesday all County-hosted COVID-19 vaccine sites are now open for walk-ups.

No appointments will be required however walk-up vaccines will be available while supplies last at a specific site each day.

According to the County, vaccination appointments can still be scheduled online but doses will be set aside each day for walk-ups.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost for anyone 16-years-old and up..