Tar balls reported at local beaches as county steps up oil spill response

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County leaders confirm that tar balls have been spotted on local beaches since the major oil spill in Orange County last weekend, and while further testing is needed to definitively link them to the slick, the region is stepping up its response.

Authorities said this week that crude was “making its way south” and could soon reach the region, and confirmed in Thursday’s update that tar balls had been spotted on county beaches in Carlsbad, Oceanside, Del Mar and Encinitas.

Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher called the quantity of tar “highly unusual” and deemed it “highly likely” that they were associated with the spill, but emphasized that a link had not yet been 100% confirmed. The county says “ongoing testing and monitoring of water and soil in San Diego” will soon get underway to confirm any links.

Fletcher said local beaches were not being closed as of late Thursday afternoon, and that closures did not appear to be immediately impending. “We’re not at that point today, even if the tar balls are traced back to the spill,” he said, responding to a question from a reporter.

Officials at the Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad desalination plant, San Diego County’s largest single source of locally produced drinking water, have placed booming — temporary floating barriers used to contain spills — near its base of operations at Agua Hedionda Lagoon to ward off any potential impacts to production.

Fletcher said more booming at other locations in the county has already been discussed.

The chair also said the region will also formally declare a state of emergency and activate its Emergency Operations Center to help coordinate their response.

“Our County’s Office of Emergency Services is in ongoing communication with the U.S. Coast Guard, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the entire Unified Command as we monitor the oil spill off the shores of Orange County,” Fletcher said in a written statement.

Officials were making Thursday’s announcement out of an “abundance of caution” and to keep residents in the loop, Supervisor Jim Desmond said. Oil has not been spotted off the coast of San Diego.

“Be cautious, and if you see a tar-like substance in the water or on the beach, let a lifeguard know,” Desmond said.

The supervisor, a Republican, and Rep. Mike Levin, a Democrat, each voiced their opposition to off-shore drilling near San Diego County during the news conference, a sentiment echoed by some of the other speakers as well.

Check back for updates to this developing story.